Columbus Crew bring home draw streak into matchup with Cincinnati

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Columbus -123, FC Cincinnati +325, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew host Cincinnati after playing to a draw in three home games in a row.

The Crew are 3-1-2 in Eastern Conference games. The Crew are eighth in the Eastern Conference with 47 shots on goal, averaging 4.7 per game.

Cincinnati is 5-2-3 in Eastern Conference games. Cincinnati is 4-0-0 when it scores two goals.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cucho Hernandez has four goals and one assist for the Crew. Aidan Morris has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Luciano Acosta has scored five goals with four assists for Cincinnati. Yuya Kubo has three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 3-1-6, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 6-2-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Evan Bush (injured).

Cincinnati: Nick Hagglund (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.