Columbus Crew beat LIGA MX’s Cruz Azul 2-0 in Campeones Cup

The Columbus Crew celebrate after winning the Campeones Cup soccer game following a 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The Crew won 2-0. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Columbus opened the scoring on Brayan Angulo’s own goal in the fourth minute and the defending MLS champion Crew beat Cruz Azul of Mexico 2-0 on Wednesday night in the Campeones Cup