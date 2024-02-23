Columbus Crew and Atlanta United meet for season opener

Atlanta United FC vs. Columbus Crew
Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus -171, Atlanta United FC +390, Draw +340; over/under is 3.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew square off against Atlanta United at home in the season opener.
The Crew finished 16-9-9 overall and 15-1-4 at home a season ago. The Crew scored 67 goals last season, averaging 2.0 per game.
United finished 13-9-12 overall and 3-8-8 on the road in the 2023 season. United scored 66 goals last season, averaging 1.9 per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Will Sands (injured).
United: Dax McCarty (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
