Columbus Crew and Atlanta United meet for season opener

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus -171, Atlanta United FC +390, Draw +340; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew square off against Atlanta United at home in the season opener.

The Crew finished 16-9-9 overall and 15-1-4 at home a season ago. The Crew scored 67 goals last season, averaging 2.0 per game.

United finished 13-9-12 overall and 3-8-8 on the road in the 2023 season. United scored 66 goals last season, averaging 1.9 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Will Sands (injured).

United: Dax McCarty (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.