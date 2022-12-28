Columbus brings losing streak into matchup with New York

The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Islanders won the previous matchup 3-2. Anders Lee scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee has 13 goals and 15 assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has 10 goals and 24 assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has scored five goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 2-8-0, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Simon Holmstrom: out (knee), Adam Pelech: out (upper body), Semyon Varlamov: out (lower body), Kyle Palmieri: out (upper body), Cal Clutterbuck: out (upper body).

Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (covid-19), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Cole Sillinger: out (undisclosed), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Boone Jenner: out (thumb), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.