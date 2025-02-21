Columbus Blue Jackets activate Boone Jenner and Kirill Marchenko off injured reserve

Jenner's return to the lineup comes just in time for him to play in the Stadium Series outdoor game against Detroit on March 1 at Ohio State's stadium. The 31-year-old was injured during a training camp practice Oct. 4, and when he had surgery a few days later, Waddell was hopeful Jenner would be back playing games before the end of the NHL regular season.

The injury news is not all good, though, as the Blue Jackets will be without forwards Kevin Labanc and Owen Sillinger for the rest of the season. The team said Labanc had shoulder surgery on Tuesday, while Sillinger is out with a knee injury.

Despite the rash of injuries and expectations of being near the bottom of the standings, Columbus is firmly in contention, one point out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 26 games left to play.

