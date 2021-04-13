X

Columbus begins season at home against Philadelphia

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Philadelphia Union vs. Columbus Crew SC

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus begins the season at home against Philadelphia.

The Crew went 12-6-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 10-1-0 at home. Columbus averaged 0.8 goals on 1.9 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Union finished 14-4-5 overall in the 2020 season while going 4-4-4 on the road. Philadelphia averaged 0.8 goals on 2.3 shots on goal per game last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Vito Wormgoor (injured).

Philadelphia: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

