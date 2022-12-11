Columbus and Los Angeles meet in non-conference matchup

Los Angeles has gone 8-6-2 on the road and 15-11-4 overall. The Kings have scored 100 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank fifth in the league.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season. The Kings won the previous matchup 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has nine goals and 19 assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Gabriel Vilardi has 13 goals and six assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has scored five goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Kings: 4-3-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Joonas Korpisalo: day to day (lower body), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).

Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.