Columbus and Dallas square off in non-conference matchup

Dallas Stars (7-3-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Dallas Stars square off in an out-of-conference matchup.

Columbus is 3-3-1 in home games and 4-5-3 overall. The Blue Jackets are 1-1-3 in games decided by one goal.

Dallas is 7-3-1 overall and 4-1-1 on the road. The Stars have gone 3-0-0 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Thursday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Stars won 5-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner has six goals and two assists for the Blue Jackets. Sean Kuraly has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Jamie Benn has three goals and six assists for the Stars. Joe Pavelski has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-4-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (upper body), Daniil Tarasov: out (undisclosed).

Stars: Matt Duchene: day to day (upper body), Radek Faksa: day to day (upper body), Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.