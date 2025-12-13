Colorado hosts Tretter and Miami (OH)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) plays Colorado after Amber Tretter scored 20 points in Miami (OH)'s 80-53 win against the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers.

The Buffaloes are 5-1 in home games. Colorado averages 69.2 points and has outscored opponents by 12.0 points per game.

The RedHawks are 3-2 in road games. Miami (OH) ranks eighth in the MAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tretter averaging 7.0.

Colorado averages 69.2 points, 10.1 more per game than the 59.1 Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logyn Greer is shooting 47.1% and averaging 10.9 points for the Buffaloes. Desiree Wooten is averaging 10.4 points.

Amber Scalia is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, while averaging 14 points. Tretter is averaging 13.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.