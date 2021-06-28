College athletes to be allowed compensation under Ohio order

In a rare Statehouse outburst, Democratic lawmakers pounded their desks and stood up in opposition as the bill's sponsor, GOP state Rep. Jena Powell, introduced the amendment.

Supporters, like Powell, say the measures are necessary to maintain fairness and protect the integrity in women’s sports in Ohio, though lawmakers have yet to point to a single instance where this has been an issue in the state.

DeWine immediately criticized the ban on transgender girls. His executive order is a way to work around the Legislature to ensure the athletic compensation issue takes place without getting tied up in the politics of the transgender ban.

Despite that, Antani said he would work to get his version of the bill through by the July 1 deadline to make sure Ohio is competitive with the other big college sports states that will be competing from the same athletic pool of candidates.

Such compensation could involve anything from a book-signing at a bookstore to a deal with a local restaurant. Exceptions include sponsorships for marijuana, alcohol, tobacco and casinos, which are not permitted under the bill, Antani said.

The signing on Monday will include DeWine, Antani, former Ohio State University quarterback Cardale Jones, as well as the presidents of Ohio State University and Cleveland State University.

___

Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.