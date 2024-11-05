Cole's 15 lead Oakland past NAIA-member Defiance 75-52

By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — D.Q. Cole scored 15 points as Oakland beat Defiance 75-52 on Monday night.

Cole went 5 of 11 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Golden Grizzlies. Cooper Craggs scored 14 points while going 6 of 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds. Tuburu Niavalurua shot 5 of 10 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding 13 rebounds.

Connor Bush led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 12 points and two blocks. Jalen Brown added 10 points, four assists and two steals for Defiance. Tillman Brown also put up nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

