Cohill scores 43 as Youngstown State tops Wright State 88-77

Cohill shot 16 for 19 from the floor (6 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Penguins (6-3). Malek Green scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Bryce McBride scored 12.

The Raiders (5-4) were led in scoring by Brandon Noel, who finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and two steals. AJ Braun added 17 points and eight rebounds. Amari Davis had 14 points and four assists.