springfield-news-sun logo
X

Cohill scores 43 as Youngstown State tops Wright State 88-77

news
36 minutes ago
Dwayne Cohill scored a career-high 43 points and Youngstown State took down Wright State 88-77

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Dwayne Cohill scored a career-high 43 points and Youngstown State took down Wright State 88-77 on Sunday.

Cohill shot 16 for 19 from the floor (6 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Penguins (6-3). Malek Green scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Bryce McBride scored 12.

The Raiders (5-4) were led in scoring by Brandon Noel, who finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and two steals. AJ Braun added 17 points and eight rebounds. Amari Davis had 14 points and four assists.

Cohill's point total is the 13th best mark for a Penguin. John McElroy holds the record, scoring 72 in a win over Wayne State in the 1968-69 season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
1 injured after entrapment in single-car crash in Springfield
2
Local Springfield dance show now an arts-based nonprofit
3
Springfield schools to participate in writing challenge about community...
4
Clark State students to receive tuition reimbursements through...
5
Ticket To Hope’s mission: Provide life-changing experiences for locals
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top