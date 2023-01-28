X
Cohill scores 25, leads Youngstown State over Oakland 77-73

Dwayne Cohill scored 25 points as Youngstown State beat Oakland 77-73

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Dwayne Cohill scored 25 points as Youngstown State beat Oakland 77-73 on Friday night.

Cohill added five rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Penguins (16-6, 8-3 Horizon League). Brandon Rush tossed in 12 points and Adrian Nelson scored 11.

The Golden Grizzlies (9-13, 7-4) were led by Jalen Moore's 27 points and eight assists. Keaton Hervey added 12 points and two steals, while Blake Lampman scored nine.

Both teams next play Sunday. Youngstown State hosts Detroit Mercy while Oakland visits Robert Morris.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

