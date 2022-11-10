Cohill scores 18, Youngstown St. beats UT-Martin 90-72

Cohill also contributed five assists for the Penguins (2-0). Malek Green scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Garrett Covington recorded 12 points and was 4-of-13 shooting (2 for 6 from distance).

K.J. Simon finished with 19 points and two steals for the Skyhawks (0-2). UT Martin also got 13 points and four assists from Jordan Sears. Parker Stewart also put up 11 points and two steals.