Cochran's 33 points lead Toledo past Marshall 88-87 for coach Tod Kowalczyk's 400th career victory

The Toledo Rockets defeated the Marshall Thundering Herd 88-87 on Wednesday night led by Tyler Cochran's 33 points
news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
X

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Tyler Cochran scored a career-high 33 points, on 13-of-16 shooting, and Toledo beat Marshall 88-87 on Wednesday night for coach Tod Kowalczyk's 400th career victory.

Toledo led 86-76 with two minutes remaining after Cochran found Dante Maddox Jr. in transition for a 3-pointer. Cochran made two free throws with 36 seconds left for an 88-82 lead.

Cochran had eight rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Rockets (6-4). Maddox added 18 points while shooting 7 for 15, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Ra'Heim Moss had 16 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

The Thundering Herd (3-7) were led in scoring by Obinna Anochili-Killen, who finished with 25 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Kevon Voyles added 19 points for Marshall. Kamdyn Curfman also recorded 19 points and nine assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Springfield service club makes holiday brighter for 160 kids
2
Clark County restaurant news: Seasonal closing, dinner starting and...
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
A bond over holiday giving: Girl returns to Springfield to ring bells
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top