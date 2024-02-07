Cochran, Moss each score 20 points to help Toledo secure 91-87 victory over Eastern Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Tyler Cochran and Ra’Heim Moss scored 20 points apiece to lead Toledo to a 91-87 victory over Eastern Michigan 91-87 on Tuesday night.
Cochran and Moss each grabbed six rebounds for the Rockets (15-8, 9-2 Mid-American Conference). Javan Simmons added 16 points.
Tyson Acuff led the Eagles (9-14, 2-9) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Orlando Lovejoy added 16 points, six assists and three steals for Eastern Michigan. In addition, Arne Osojnik had 14 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Mad River Tavern continues soft opening of new Clark County restaurant
2
Man reportedly found shot in head in SUV on street in Springfield
3
Springfield schools, Wittenberg celebrate National Girls & Women in...
4
Cottrel: Concerns about total eclipse are real
5
Valentine’s help from Best of Springfield: Use our dining winners to...