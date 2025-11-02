Coastal Carolina tips off season at home against Miami (OH)

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts Miami (OH) in the season opener.

Coastal Carolina went 23-9 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Chanticleers averaged 74.3 points per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 29.7% from behind the arc last season.

Miami (OH) went 19-12 overall with a 9-5 record on the road a season ago. The RedHawks averaged 66.5 points per game last season, 27.0 in the paint, 19.0 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.