Coastal Carolina hosts Miami (OH) to start season

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Conway, South Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina starts the season at home against Miami (OH).
Coastal Carolina went 23-9 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Chanticleers averaged 74.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.8 last season.
Miami (OH) finished 19-12 overall a season ago while going 9-5 on the road. The RedHawks averaged 66.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 59.1 last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Property tax abolition group says ‘significant’ tax reforms...
2
Springfield students with disabilities get support as they enter the...
3
Man in custody following SWAT standoff in Springfield
4
Second Harvest Food Bank preparing for major increase in demand as SNAP...
5
Column: Food relief is needed now more than ever