Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Coast Guard warns of rough conditions on Ohio River

news
47 minutes ago
The U.S. Coast Guard is warning of rough conditions on the Ohio River because of high water

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is warning of rough conditions on the Ohio River because of high water.

Higher than usual water levels have created stronger currents, the Guard said in a news release Monday.

The Guard said debris, rip currents and eddies are showing up in areas along the river where they don't normally occur.

“We urge mariners to be cautious and properly prepared before getting underway to ensure safe travel along the waterways,” said Capt. Eric Carrero, a Coast Guard official in New Orleans.

The Coast Guard received reports of ships striking fixed objects, called allisions, over the weekend. No injuries or spills from the incidents had been reported, the Coast Guard said.

The allisions were observed in Louisville, Kentucky; Racine, Ohio and Parkersburg, West Virginia.

In Other News
1
Local physician to discuss heart health in honor of American Heart...
2
Springfield Arts Council show to celebrate Broadway through comedy
3
Man convicted in 2021 Springfield Speedway shooting died at jail...
4
Bengals celebration events in Cincinnati kick off with pep rally at...
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top