Clowney having fun with Browns, forming bond with Garrett

Fun seemed to be the theme for Clowney, who stood out during Cleveland's three-day minicamp, which concluded Thursday with a high-spirited workout on the fields behind the team's training complex.

There were eyes and camera lenses trained on Clowney, who signed a one-year, $8 million contract as a free agent in April with the Browns, his third team in three years after stops in Seattle and Tennessee following a five-year stint in Houston.

This week was the first time Clowney got to work alongside Garrett, a 6-foot-5, 275-pound specimen he considers an athletic equal.

“It’s funny,” Clowney said following his first practice with Garrett. "I haven’t run into many guys like that in the National Football League yet. It took me eight years to get here to find another one like that, on defense, anyways.”

Clowney looks fully recovered after injuring his left knee — he played in just eight games for the Titans in 2020 — and undergoing surgery in December. He skipped the team's voluntary workouts to train on his own.

“I proved to myself I’m feeling good coming off the knee injury,” he said. “I’ve been training extremely hard this offseason, so I already kind of had a feel of where I was coming here. I wouldn’t have come if I wasn’t healthy.

“I felt great coming in. I feel great now. Hopefully I can continue it into this next phase and keeping being strong and faster and get ready for training camp.”

With Garrett and Clowney as the star attractions the past three days, there was a constant buzz around Cleveland's defensive line group, which has been overhauled with several new players, including Takk McKinley (free agency), Andrew Billings (back from COVID-19 opt-out) and rookie draft pick Tommy Togiai.

The head-to-head battles included some lively trash talking, and Clowney seemed to love every second of it.

"The thing about me, man, I like to have fun no matter what team I go to or where I go,” Clowney said. “I’m an excited guy. I know it’s a job, but I try to say it’s football first. I always enjoy playing football. It’s not really a job.

"We’ve got the best job in the world. Why not put a smile on your face when you’re out there running around and they pay you for this and I would play for free?”

The Browns believe Clowney is a perfect complementary piece for Garrett, who had 12 sacks last season but only 2 1/2 after he got COVID-19 and struggled with his breathing over the final five games.

With Clowney and Garrett coming off the edge, offenses will have to devise blocking schemes to slow them down to keep their quarterbacks safe. It's also likely that Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods will line up his two stars on the same side, forcing teams to make some tough choices.

Clowney, who didn't record a sack with the Titans and has just three in the past two seasons, doesn't mind lining up at tackle, but he knows what he does best.

“I thrive in moving around, but I thrive in going forward,” he said. “You get that?”

NOTES: WR Odell Beckham Jr. did only conditioning work Thursday and the team said that was part of his recovery plan as he returns from knee surgery in November. Beckham looked terrific earlier this week and appears ahead of schedule. ... Woods dismissed the notion he's on the “hot seat” after Cleveland's defense was overhauled by free agent signings and the draft. “It's the NFL, I have been in the hot seat for 30 years. Because every year you get contracts but you keep your job based on how your player, your position or your unit performs. ... This is a show-me game, that is the NFL and I have to produce.” ... New Browns LB Anthony Walker Jr. has changed his jersey number from 54 to 4.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Cleveland Browns defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney, right, talks with defensive linemen Myles Garrett during an NFL football practice at the team training facility, Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Cleveland Browns defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney (90) walks during an NFL football practice at the team training facility, Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Cleveland Browns defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney (90) participates in a drill during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Cleveland Browns defensive linemen Myles Garrett smiles during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (4) catches a football during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Cleveland Browns defensive back Greg Newsome II celebrates with teammates after an interception in 7 on 7 drills during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer