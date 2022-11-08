Clippers rally late, snap Cavaliers' 8-game win streak

Garland had 19 points and 12 assists, and Jarrett Allen added 10 points and a season-high 20 rebounds as the Cavs' longest winning streak since late 2017 finally ended in dramatic fashion.

Morris scored 20 points for the Clippers, who earned a shocking victory despite the continued absence of two key veterans.

Kawhi Leonard missed his eighth straight game since Oct. 23 while indefinitely resting the surgically repaired right knee that forced him to miss all of last season. The Clippers also went without John Wall, who isn’t playing back-to-back games as he rebuilds the strength in his left knee after playing in only 40 games since December 2018 and not participating at all in two of the past three seasons before he joined LA in July.

Mitchell put up another prolific offensive performance with his new team, but the guard didn't hit a field goal in the final 11 minutes.

After a five-point outing against the Lakers, Mobley 16 points in the first half against the Clippers. Mobley grew up in Temecula and then played a mile down Figueroa Street at USC for one season before Cleveland made him the third overall pick in 2021.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Caris LeVert had four points in 36 minutes. ... Love scored 17 points.

Clippers: Luke Kennard scored six points after sitting out Sunday with discomfort in his chest. ... Jackson started and had 18 points and seven assists after sitting out the final 18 minutes Sunday following a clash of knees with Utah's Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: At Kings on Wednesday.

Clippers: Host Lakers on Wednesday.

Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

