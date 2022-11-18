Cliffs CEO: Minnesota mine will close without mineral rights

Mesabi Metallics has asked the Minnesota Supreme Court to review a state Court of Appeals’ ruling that favored terminating the company’s leases. If the Supreme Court declines to take the case, the state Department of Natural Resources would reassign the leases. U.S. Steel has also shown interest.

The DNR said it hasn't decided how it will release the Nashwauk ore.

In an interview with reporters after his speech, Goncalves said that “if the Minnesota Supreme Court does not take the case — we expect that to happen — I believe the next thing will be sitting down with the DNR to finalize a deal ... If they put to bid, I am not even going to bid. So whoever wins, I don’t give a rat’s behind.”

He said any winning bidder will simply tie up the land and its minerals and do nothing with them.

Hibbing Taconite, an economic anchor in Minnesota’s Iron Range, employs 750 people.