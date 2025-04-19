Cleveland's Manzardo takes Pittsburgh ace Paul Skenes to the river as Guardians beat Pirates 3-0

Steven Kwan had two hits for the Guardians, including a run-scoring single off Skenes in the third. Nolan Jones also had two hits for Cleveland.

Ben Lively (1-2) and four relievers combined to hold the Pirates to six hits. Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his fourth save.

Skenes, starting on four days’ rest for the first time this season, worked seven solid innings. The 22-year-old reigning National League Rookie of the Year gave up two runs on six hits with a walk and four strikeouts. The strikeout total marked Skenes' lowest of the season and the fewest in any start of his young career in which he's worked more than six innings.

The loss dampened what had been an electric pregame atmosphere. Fans began lining up outside the gates of PNC five hours before first pitch in hopes of grabbing one of the popular collectibles honoring Skenes.

The giveaway was only supposed to go to the first 20,000 fans. The club pivoted after what club president Travis Williams called ‘unprecedented’ demand, pledging to make sure everyone in the sellout crowd of 37,713 will have an opportunity to obtain one.

The spirit of charity was gone by the ninth. When Enmanuel Valdez was called out at third when he slid past the base while trying to turn a double into a triple, a ripple of “sell the team” chants arose from a crowd frustrated by Pittsburgh's 8-13 start.

The Indians turned to reliever Cade Smith in the top of the sixth with two on and one out. Smith walked Enmanuel Valdez, but got Tommy Pham to ground into a double play to end the inning.

200 — the number of career strikeouts by Skenes in his 28 starts, tying a club record for fewest appearances needed to reach the 200-strikeout plateau.

The series wraps up Sunday. Logan Allen (1-1, 2.30 ERA) starts for Cleveland, while Mitch Keller (1-2, 4.30) goes for the Pirates.

