Cleveland's Darius Garland, New Orleans' Brandon Ingram miss game with injuries

Cleveland also is without rotation players Caris LeVert (left knee inflammation), Isaac Okoro (left ankle strain), Sam Merrill (left ankle soreness), Dean Wade (left ankle sprain) and Max Strus (right ankle sprain).

“It tests our depth, but personally, I like games like this because it also tests your roster,” Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said. “With 17 games in 29 days and the league playing faster, I don’t know how these guys do it.”

Ingram (bilateral ankle sprain), who is averaging a team-high 23.2 points, also missed his first game of the season after logging 33 minutes Tuesday night in a 132-91 loss at Dallas.

New Orleans’ top six scorers were unavailable in Cleveland, including three other starters in Zion Williamson (left hamstring strain), CJ McCollum (right adductor strain) and Trey Murphy III (right hamstring).

“We believe Brandon will be fine, but given the circumstances and the minutes he played last night, this was a decision we came to,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “This is an opportunity for guys who usually wouldn’t be on the floor to get some time.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA