Cleveland visits Memphis following Mitchell's 45-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland plays the Memphis Grizzlies after Donovan Mitchell scored 45 points in the Cavaliers' 128-121 win over the Detroit Pistons.

The Grizzlies have gone 5-16 in home games. Memphis is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Cavaliers have gone 12-8 away from home. Cleveland is sixth in the league with 33.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Evan Mobley averaging 7.6.

The Grizzlies score 107.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 110.0 the Cavaliers give up. The Cavaliers are shooting 47.9% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 46.8% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santi Aldama is averaging 10.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Jarrett Allen is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Sam Merrill is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 105.2 points, 40.5 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 118.8 points, 45.1 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Luke Kennard: day to day (knee), Desmond Bane: out (ankle), Ziaire Williams: out (hand), Brandon Clarke: out (achilles), John Konchar: day to day (ankle), Ja Morant: out for season (shoulder), Marcus Smart: out (finger), Steven Adams: out for season (knee), Derrick Rose: day to day (hamstring), Jake LaRavia: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: out (ankle).

