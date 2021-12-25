Cleveland takes on Toronto, seeks 5th straight home win

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Raptors 102-101 in their last meeting on Nov. 5. Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 21 points, and Anunoby led the Raptors with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garland is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 19.4 points and 7.3 assists. Jarrett Allen is averaging 17.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Fred VanVleet is shooting 43.4% and averaging 20.1 points for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 113.2 points, 45.9 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.7 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 105.5 points, 44.5 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), RJ Nembhard Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Evan Mobley: out (health and safety protocols), Jarrett Allen: out (health and safety protocols), Dylan Windler: out (health and safety protocols), Ed Davis: out (health and safety protocols), Lamar Stevens: out (health and safety protocols), Isaac Okoro: out (health and safety protocols).

Raptors: Pascal Siakam: out (health and safety protocols), Khem Birch: day to day (knee), Precious Achiuwa: out (health and safety protocols), Fred VanVleet: out (health and safety protocols), Gary Trent Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Justin Champagnie: out (health and safety protocols), Scottie Barnes: out (health and safety protocols), Malachi Flynn: out (health and safety protocols), Goran Dragic: out (personal), OG Anunoby: out (health and safety protocols), Dalano Banton: out (health and safety protocols), David Johnson: day to day (calf).

