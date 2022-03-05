Cleveland takes on Toronto, looks to end 3-game slide

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Cavaliers won 144-99 in the last matchup on Dec. 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.3 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 28.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and five assists for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 106.6 points, 41.4 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points per game.

Raptors: 4-6, averaging 107.9 points, 43.2 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: day to day (toe), Caris LeVert: out (foot).

Raptors: David Johnson: day to day (knee), Fred VanVleet: out (knee), D.J. Wilson: out (knee), Thaddeus Young: day to day (illness), OG Anunoby: out (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.