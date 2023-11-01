Cleveland takes on New York, seeks to stop 3-game slide

Cleveland Cavaliers (1-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (2-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Knicks -6.5; over/under is 210.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to break its three-game skid with a victory over New York.

New York went 47-35 overall, 32-20 in Eastern Conference games and 23-18 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Knicks averaged 116.0 points per game last season, 52.1 in the paint, 15.7 off of turnovers and 12.8 on fast breaks.

Cleveland finished 51-31 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Cavaliers averaged 19.4 points off of turnovers, 12.5 second-chance points and 28.7 bench points last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Knicks won 109-91 in the last matchup on Oct. 31.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Cavaliers: Caris LeVert: out (hamstring), Darius Garland: out (hamstring), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Jarrett Allen: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

