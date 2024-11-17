Cleveland State wins 71-63 against Eastern Michigan

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tevin Smith's 24 points helped Cleveland State defeat Eastern Michigan 71-63 on Saturday night.
Smith also added seven rebounds for the Vikings (3-2). Dylan Arnett, Tahj Staveskie and Chase Robinson all added 10 pionts.
The Eagles (2-2) were led in scoring by Jalen Terry, who finished with 25 points and two blocks. Jalin Billingsleyand Christian Henry both added 13 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
