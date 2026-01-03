Cleveland State visits Purdue Fort Wayne following Hadnot's 21-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Cleveland State after Corey Hadnot II scored 21 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 72-54 loss to the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Mastodons have gone 7-1 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Vikings have gone 1-3 against Horizon League opponents. Cleveland State is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne is shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 46.1% Cleveland State allows to opponents. Cleveland State has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 46.0% shooting opponents of Purdue Fort Wayne have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Duffy is averaging 5.5 points for the Mastodons. Hadnot is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

Dayan Nessah is averaging 14.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Vikings. Chevalier Emery is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 25.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Vikings: 3-7, averaging 79.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.