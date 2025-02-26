Cleveland State visits Noel and Wright State

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State hosts Cleveland State after Brandon Noel scored 22 points in Wright State's 80-76 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Raiders are 9-4 on their home court. Wright State is 1-5 in one-possession games.

The Vikings are 13-5 in conference play. Cleveland State averages 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

Wright State makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Cleveland State has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Cleveland State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Wright State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel is averaging 19 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Raiders. Jack Doumbia is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Tevin Smith is scoring 13.6 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Vikings. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.