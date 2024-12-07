Cleveland State visits Green Bay following Roy's 34-point performance

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay hosts Cleveland State after Anthony Roy scored 34 points in Green Bay's 84-75 loss to the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Phoenix have gone 1-2 in home games. Green Bay is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Vikings are 0-1 in conference matchups. Cleveland State is third in the Horizon League scoring 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Dylan Arnett averaging 7.7.

Green Bay averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Green Bay gives up.

The Phoenix and Vikings face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roy averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 28.0 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc.

Tevin Smith is averaging 12.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Vikings.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.