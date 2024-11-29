Cleveland State Vikings take on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-1) vs. Cleveland State Vikings (3-2)
Westwego, Louisiana; Friday, 12 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State will square off against Louisiana at John A. Alario Event Center in Westwego, Louisiana.
The Vikings have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Cleveland State is fourth in the Horizon with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jordana Reisma averaging 2.2.
Louisiana went 19-14 overall with a 7-5 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Ragin' Cajuns gave up 58.1 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
