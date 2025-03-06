Cleveland State Vikings take on the Detroit Mercy Titans in Horizon Tournament

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State and Detroit Mercy meet in the Horizon Tournament.

The Vikings' record in Horizon play is 14-6, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference play. Cleveland State averages 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 15.2 points per game.

The Titans are 9-12 in Horizon play. Detroit Mercy is fifth in the Horizon scoring 64.0 points per game and is shooting 40.7%.

Cleveland State makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Detroit Mercy has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Detroit Mercy has shot at a 40.7% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 36.0% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sara Guerreiro is averaging 10.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Vikings. Mickayla Perdue is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Emaia O'Brien is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Titans. Makayla Jackson is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 61.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.