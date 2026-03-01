Cleveland State Vikings and IU Indianapolis Jaguars play in Horizon League Tournament

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State and IU Indianapolis meet in the Horizon League Tournament.

The Vikings have gone 6-14 against Horizon League opponents, with a 4-7 record in non-conference play. Cleveland State has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Jaguars are 3-17 against Horizon League opponents. IU Indianapolis is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cleveland State scores 79.7 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 87.9 IU Indianapolis allows. IU Indianapolis averages 83.2 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 85.6 Cleveland State allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Jaguars won 82-74 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Kyler D'Augustino led the Jaguars with 16 points, and Dayan Nessah led the Vikings with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nessah is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Vikings. Jaidon Lipscomb is averaging 17.0 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Maguire Mitchell is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 11.5 points. D'Augustino is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 3-7, averaging 80.4 points, 26.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 79.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.