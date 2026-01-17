Cleveland State takes on Youngstown State, aims to halt 4-game slide

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State will try to break its four-game losing streak when the Vikings play Youngstown State.

The Vikings are 4-4 in home games. Cleveland State ranks eighth in the Horizon League in rebounding averaging 30.4 rebounds. Dayan Nessah leads the Vikings with 5.9 boards.

The Penguins are 2-6 in conference matchups. Youngstown State is fourth in the Horizon League with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Vladimer Salaridze averaging 4.8.

Cleveland State averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.6 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State averages 79.8 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 85.1 Cleveland State allows to opponents.

The Vikings and Penguins meet Saturday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nessah is shooting 55.0% and averaging 13.9 points for the Vikings. Jaidon Lipscomb is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Cris Carroll is scoring 16.4 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Penguins. Bryson Dawkins is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 2-8, averaging 78.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Penguins: 4-6, averaging 81.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.