Cleveland State takes on Youngstown State after Zingaro's 22-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State plays Youngstown State after Izzi Zingaro scored 22 points in Cleveland State's 80-70 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Penguins are 6-3 in home games. Youngstown State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Vikings have gone 5-5 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State is third in the Horizon with 14.1 assists per game led by Jada Leonard averaging 3.3.

Youngstown State makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Cleveland State has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). Cleveland State has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points greater than the 36.6% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

The Penguins and Vikings match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Santoro is averaging 12.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Penguins. Sarah Baker is averaging 12.1 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 54.9% over the last 10 games.

Colbi Maples averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Zingaro is averaging 16.9 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.