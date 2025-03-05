Cleveland State plays in Horizon Tournament against the Detroit Mercy

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State and Detroit Mercy square off in the Horizon Tournament.

The Vikings have gone 14-6 against Horizon opponents, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Cleveland State is 0-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Titans' record in Horizon action is 9-12. Detroit Mercy allows 69.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

Cleveland State makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Detroit Mercy has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Detroit Mercy averages 64.0 points per game, 4.1 more than the 59.9 Cleveland State allows.

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mickayla Perdue is averaging 19.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Vikings. Destiny Leo is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Emaia O'Brien is shooting 42.9% and averaging 14.4 points for the Titans. Aaliyah McQueen is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 61.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.