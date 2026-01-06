Cleveland State hosts Williams and Wright State

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State plays Cleveland State after Breezie Williams scored 26 points in Wright State's 82-71 win against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Vikings are 8-1 on their home court. Cleveland State averages 71.8 points while outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per game.

The Raiders have gone 2-3 against Horizon opponents. Wright State is eighth in the Horizon with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Chloe Chard Peloquin averaging 1.7.

Cleveland State's average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Wright State allows. Wright State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Cleveland State gives up.

The Vikings and Raiders meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Leonard is averaging 13.5 points, 3.2 assists and 3.3 steals for the Vikings. Izzi Zingaro is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 12.6 points and 2.3 steals for the Raiders. Claire Henson is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Raiders: 2-8, averaging 58.9 points, 26.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.