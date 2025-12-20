Cleveland State hosts Milwaukee following Dixon's 24-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on Cleveland State after Josh Dixon scored 24 points in Milwaukee's 88-87 win against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Vikings are 3-2 on their home court. Cleveland State is 2-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers are 1-0 in conference play. Milwaukee has a 2-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Cleveland State is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee's 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Cleveland State has allowed to its opponents (46.3%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dayan Nessah is averaging 14.8 points and six rebounds for the Vikings. Tre Beard is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Seth Hubbard is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Danilo Jovanovich is averaging 14.1 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 3-7, averaging 80.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.