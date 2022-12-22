springfield-news-sun logo
Cleveland State earns 78-48 win against Mount Saint Joseph

57 minutes ago
Drew Lowder’s 18 points helped Cleveland State defeat Mount Saint Joseph 78-48

CLEVELAND (AP) — Drew Lowder's 18 points helped Cleveland State defeat Mount Saint Joseph 78-48 on Wednesday night.

Lowder was 7 of 9 shooting, including 4 of 6 3-pointers, for the Vikings (7-6). Yahel Hill scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 11 from beyond the arc. Tujautae Williams added 10 points.

The Lions were led by Kelvin Turner, who posted 14 points. Evan Wiehe added 11 points for Mount Saint Joseph.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

