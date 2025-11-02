Cleveland State begins season at home against Chicago State

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts Chicago State for the season opener.

Cleveland State finished 27-10 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Vikings averaged 74.5 points per game last season, 16.3 from the free-throw line and 20.4 from beyond the arc.

Chicago State went 7-11 in NEC games and 2-15 on the road last season. The Cougars averaged 60.6 points per game last season, 28.2 in the paint, 15.5 off of turnovers and 8.0 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.