Cleveland State begins season at home against Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars at Cleveland State Vikings
Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts Chicago State for the season opener.
Cleveland State finished 27-10 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Vikings averaged 74.5 points per game last season, 16.3 from the free-throw line and 20.4 from beyond the arc.
Chicago State went 7-11 in NEC games and 2-15 on the road last season. The Cougars averaged 60.6 points per game last season, 28.2 in the paint, 15.5 off of turnovers and 8.0 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
