Cleveland State beats IUPUI in Horizon League Tournament 85-66

John Egbuta finished with 11 points for the Jaguars (6-26). Vincent Brady II added 11 points and two steals for IUPUI. Bryce Monroe finished with 11 points and two steals. The loss was the Jaguars' 11th in a row.

Cleveland State took the lead with 14:01 remaining in the first half and never trailed again. The Vikings led 44-29 at halftime and pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 19-point lead to 27 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.