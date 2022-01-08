Cleveland St. looks to extend streak vs Youngstown St.

PERFECT WHEN: Cleveland State is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes at least 66.7 percent of its free throws. The Vikings are 2-3 when they shoot below 66.7 percent from the line.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Vikings have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Penguins. Youngstown State has 37 assists on 68 field goals (54.4 percent) across its past three contests while Cleveland State has assists on 42 of 76 field goals (55.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cleveland State is ranked first among Horizon teams with an average of 75.6 points per game. The Vikings have averaged 82.2 points per game over their last five games.

