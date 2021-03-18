Cleveland St. faces Houston in First Round

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Houston's Quentin Grimes has averaged 16.7 points and 5.6 rebounds while DeJon Jarreau has put up 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists. For the Vikings, Torrey Patton has averaged 14.9 points and eight rebounds while Tre Gomillion has put up 10.5 points and 5.2 rebounds.TERRIFIC TORREY: Patton has connected on 28.7 percent of the 101 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 14 over his last three games. He's also converted 65.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Houston is a perfect 21-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Cougars are 3-3 when opponents score more than 64 points.