Cleveland St. faces Coppin State

Coppin State (1-6) vs. Cleveland State (2-2)
Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State takes on Cleveland State in a non-conference matchup. Cleveland State won at home against Canisius 80-70 on Saturday, while Coppin State came up short in a 68-52 game at Virginia on Friday.
TEAM LEADERS: Jesse Zarzuela is averaging 11.9 points to lead the charge for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is also a big contributor, putting up 9.1 points, five rebounds and three steals per game. The Vikings have been led by D'Moi Hodge, who is averaging 13.3 points.
CREATING OFFENSE: Zarzuela has accounted for 45 percent of all Coppin State field goals over the last three games. Zarzuela has 12 field goals and 14 assists in those games.
COLD SPELL: Coppin State has lost its last six road games, scoring 56.7 points, while allowing 82.2 per game.
ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Vikings have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Eagles. Cleveland State has 50 assists on 79 field goals (63.3 percent) across its past three games while Coppin State has assists on 29 of 58 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Cleveland State has committed a turnover on just 15.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Horizon teams. The Vikings have turned the ball over only 10.5 times per game this season.
