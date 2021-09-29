Cleveland sports journalist Matt Loede dies of cancer at 46

A devoted pro wrestling fan, Loede was thrilled when he received a video earlier this year from superstar and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who after learning about both his cancer fight and diagnosis with COVID-19 told him to “keep punching.”

“Thank you for being a fan, No. 1,” Johnson said. “But most importantly I want to tell you to stay strong. You are a fighter. You inspire a lot of people around you, including myself.”

Loede wrote several books, including two on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Funeral arrangements were still being finalized.