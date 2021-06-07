springfield-news-sun logo
Cleveland sees violent weekend of shootings, slayings

Amanita Burleigh, a relative of the victims, looks at bullet holes marked by police Monday, June 7, 2021, at a house where seven people were shot Sunday night, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
news | 27 minutes ago
Police say multiple people were shot and wounded at two Cleveland homes this weekend and three other people were slain in separate homicides

CLEVELAND (AP) — A particularly violent weekend in Cleveland left more than a dozen people shot and wounded at two residences while three other people were slain in separate homicides, according to Cleveland police.

Eight people standing on the front porch of a home on the city's west side where they had gathered for a surprise graduation party were wounded around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Nicole Hooks, 39, was shot six times and is in stable condition, according to her daughter, Shanice O'Neal, who lives in the home where the shooting occurred. Police said in a case report that the gunfire came from a sedan with dark-tinted windows.

At another home on Cleveland's east side, six people standing on a front porch were shot shortly before 4:30 a.m. Monday, with victims reporting that the gunfire came from a field across the street.

There were a number of other shootings reported throughout the weekend, according to police. A 44-year-old man was found fatally shot in the head Saturday night. A 31-year-old woman was slain early Sunday morning and a 47-year-old man was killed inside his vehicle Sunday evening.

