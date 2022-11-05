Cleveland puts road win streak on the line against Los Angeles

Los Angeles finished 33-49 overall with a 21-20 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Lakers averaged 112.1 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

Cleveland finished 27-25 in Eastern Conference action and 19-22 on the road a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 107.8 points per game last season, 16.8 from the free throw line and 34.8 from deep.