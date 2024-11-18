Cleveland puts road win streak on the line against Boston

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -2.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will try to keep its seven-game road win streak alive when the Cavaliers take on Boston.

The Celtics have gone 11-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is second in the NBA with 121.6 points and is shooting 45.9% from the field.

The Cavaliers have gone 12-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is fourth in the league scoring 53.6 points per game in the paint led by Evan Mobley averaging 12.7.

The Celtics are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, the same percentage the Cavaliers allow to opponents. The Cavaliers score 12.3 more points per game (123.7) than the Celtics give up to opponents (111.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is shooting 46.1% and averaging 29.7 points for the Celtics.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.6 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 120.6 points, 43.5 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 10-0, averaging 122.7 points, 43.2 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis: out (foot), Jrue Holiday: day to day (knee).

Cavaliers: Emoni Bates: out (knee), Donovan Mitchell: out (rest), Max Strus: out (ankle), Sam Merrill: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.